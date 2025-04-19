  • home icon
  • [WATCH] John Cena brutally trolls fans following attack from Cody Rhodes after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 19, 2025 03:35 GMT
From the final SmackDown segment before WM 41 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The two stars went at each other on the final SmackDown segment before WM 41 (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

John Cena was taken out by Cody Rhodes in the final segment of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. After the show went off the air, Cena brutally trolled fans.

The WWE Universe saw another bitter war of words on the blue brand tonight as John Cena promised to do what no man has done before by becoming a 17-time world champion. He laid into Cody Rhodes on the mic, but ultimately, his cheap shot and attempt at an Attitude Adjustment backfired, and he ate the Cross Rhodes for the second time in a few weeks.

Following this, Cody stood tall, and WWE was promoting the WrestleMania 41 card. While that was happening and as the show went off the air, John Cena teased saying something on the mic but just threw it away, brutally trolling the crowd.

It very much aligns with his promos in the past month, where he has stated that he wants to give the crowd absolutely nothing, not even a new theme song or gear. He continuously referred to them as "idiots" on SmackDown and even tried getting under Cody's skin when the crowd was booing him.

Thankfully, Cody Rhodes was able to get the crowd back on his side and told Cena that even in 2025, he still couldn't wrestle. It was in this context that Cena said that he didn't need to wrestle to win.

It was an intense segment to close The Road to WrestleMania 41.

