[WATCH] John Cena brutally trolls fans following attack from Cody Rhodes after SmackDown goes off the air

John Cena was taken out by Cody Rhodes in the final segment of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. After the show went off the air, Cena brutally trolled fans.

Ad

The WWE Universe saw another bitter war of words on the blue brand tonight as John Cena promised to do what no man has done before by becoming a 17-time world champion. He laid into Cody Rhodes on the mic, but ultimately, his cheap shot and attempt at an Attitude Adjustment backfired, and he ate the Cross Rhodes for the second time in a few weeks.

Following this, Cody stood tall, and WWE was promoting the WrestleMania 41 card. While that was happening and as the show went off the air, John Cena teased saying something on the mic but just threw it away, brutally trolling the crowd.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

It very much aligns with his promos in the past month, where he has stated that he wants to give the crowd absolutely nothing, not even a new theme song or gear. He continuously referred to them as "idiots" on SmackDown and even tried getting under Cody's skin when the crowd was booing him.

Thankfully, Cody Rhodes was able to get the crowd back on his side and told Cena that even in 2025, he still couldn't wrestle. It was in this context that Cena said that he didn't need to wrestle to win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was an intense segment to close The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More