Watch: John Cena's hilarious seven-word response to former WWE Champion

John Cena's attempt to ensure a title shot at WWE WrestleMania this year was crushed when Jey Uso pushed him off the apron. Before the 30-Man Battle Royal's climactic moment, though, Cena had a blast wrestling in his final Rumble.

There was a point when he was confronted by Roman Reigns, only for CM Punk to enter next. The three athletes stood across from one another in an intense staredown, when The Best in the World exclaimed, "Which one of you pretty boys wants it first?"

The 16-time World Champion retorted, "Still pretty? I'm still pretty? Come on!" This hilarious interaction between the two industry legends has been making the rounds on socials.

Post-Rumble, Cena declared his entry into the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. His reason was that having contributed to the business for as long as he has, a direct entry is earned. This prompted CM Punk to address the 16-time World Champion, noting that other athletes on the roster, including himself, have to qualify for the Chamber.

CM Punk hopes to meet John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

After their paths crossed in the Men's Royal Rumble last Saturday, CM Punk qualified for the Chamber by defeating Sami Zayn on Monday.

While conversing with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy, The Best in the World claimed he wants to "slap the sh**" out of The Cenation Leader. The entitlement that comes with Cena's veteran status does not bode well with Punk, especially because the former will be off television in the coming weeks owing to his acting commitments:

"So I'm looking at the Chamber like, 'Oh, Cena has a buy? Cena just gets to be in it?' Okay, Mr. Budapest, I'm filming Matchbox Cars in Budapest. I'm gonna just disappear and I get a gift. I want to qualify for the Chamber so I could slap the sh** out of John Cena," the former WWE Champion said.

After John Cena announced in July 2024 that he would retire from WWE for good following a year-long farewell tour, CM Punk reiterated his interest in facing Cena one last time.

