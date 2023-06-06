[WATCH] John Cena in tears while talking about WWE SmackDown Superstar

WWE legend John Cena couldn't control his emotions while talking about quite possibly his greatest rival, Edge.

Cena and Edge fought on multiple occasions over the WWE title and the World Heavyweight title back in the day. Many fans believe that Edge vs. Cena is one of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE.

WWE recently shared a video in which John Cena can be seen talking about The Rated-R Superstar. The Leader of Cenation couldn't hold back his tears while discussing Edge:

"I really hope everyone watching knows just how gifted, and caring, and amazing Adam is. He's just a... he's a good human being, he's a great human being, he loves sports entertainment. He's given so much to you guys, and I also think he's aware of what you've given him."

John Cena's rivalry with Edge kicked off in early 2006

At New Year's Revolution 2006, Cena survived an unforgiving Elimination Chamber match and retained his WWE Championship. Moments later, Edge came out and cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on a battered and beaten Cena.

It didn't take long for Edge to dispose of Cena in what many fans deem one of the greatest moments in the history of WWE. This was the first-ever MITB cash-in, and few cash-ins have topped it over the years.

John Cena and Edge went on to collide on several occasions over the next few years. They even met on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 25, in 2009. Cena defeated Edge and Big Show in a Triple Threat match to win the World Heavyweight Championship at the event. Edge will undoubtedly appreciate the love and admiration Cena has for him.

Drop your all-time favorite Edge moment in the comments below!

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Cena's quotes!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes