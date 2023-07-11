Watch: Judgment Day member botches signature move, Sami Zayn surprisingly misses his cue this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was main evented by Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins up against The Judgment Day.

This came after Rollins was set to wrestle Dominik Mysterio earlier in the night, but he was attacked by The Judgment Day. Owens and Zayn then made the save.

The Judgment Day had its own issues heading into the match with Damian Priest and Finn Balor struggling to stay on the same page. Priest knocked Balor off the apron accidentally mid-way through the match when Rollins superkicked him and he fell onto him. He had also narrowly missed knocking Balor off the apron when Rollins reversed the South of Heaven.

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/KFHG9AX3aQ

The two men were able to stay on the same page despite this and, interestingly, it was Finn Balor who was part of an uncharacteristic botch when he tagged in and attempted to hit his Slingblade.

The commentary team noted that this was because Seth Rollins countered, but it appears that both men struggled to pull off the move from this angle.

A few seconds later, Dominik Mysterio got the tag and was then able to secure a pinfall attempt off his Frogsplash, but Sami Zayn was clearly supposed to have made the save.

When the referee got to two, Rollins was forced to kick out himself after realizing Zayn wouldn't get there in time.

Seth Rollins was part of both botches on WWE RAW

Botches sometimes happen on WWE RAW, but in the main event it was unexpected from the likes of Zayn and Balor, and Seth Rollins was part of both the botches.

That being said, these were very small botches and all parties were able to recover well from them and continue with the match, which saw The Judgment Day pick up the win.

Priest and Balor now appear to have put their issues behind them and could be set to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think The Judgment Day will challenge for the Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam following their issues on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes