[Watch] Judgment Day member breaks character after WWE RAW goes off air; an angry Drew McIntyre follows him backstage

A Judgment Day member recently broke character after the latest episode of WWE RAW went off the air before getting followed by Drew McIntyre backstage. The star being referred to is Damian Priest.

On this week's edition of the red brand, Priest locked horns with Rey Mysterio in the main event of the show. Although the WWE Hall of Famer showcased his incredible high-flying skills, the current World Heavyweight Champion emerged victorious after his Judgment Day teammates interrupted to distract Mysterio.

However, following the bout, Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere to take out The Judgment Day and attack Damian Priest but the latter ultimately hit McIntyre with the South of Heaven on the announce table before the show went off the air.

WWE took to Instagram to post an off-air clip in which The Archer of Infamy can be seen breaking his on-screen heel character while enjoying the moment with fans before heading backstage. The camera then cuts to an angry McIntyre, who went after the current World Heavyweight Champion.

What the future has in store for The Scottish Warrior remains to be seen.

Konnan believes former WWE Champion will cost Drew McIntyre against Damian Priest

During a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan mentioned that he was not sure why WWE has not put CM Punk on their shows in recent weeks.

The 60-year-old veteran also mentioned that Drew McIntyre mentioning Punk during his promo might mean that the Second City Saint will interfere to cost The Scottish Warrior against Damian Priest at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

"I'm not sure why Punk has not been on the shows lately, because he's always in a great to good segment. Maybe they don't want to expose him too much but he hasn't been there in like 10 years, right? The fact, see if you agree with me on this, the fact that Drew keeps mentioning him makes me think that Punk is gonna f**k him in that Castle match," Konnan said.

It will indeed be interesting to see if CM Punk will interfere to cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship again.