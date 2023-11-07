[Watch] Judgment Day member shares private video of Rhea Ripley following WWE Crown Jewel 

Rhea Ripley walked out of Crown Jewel with her WWE Women's World Championship intact despite four women's valiant efforts to dethrone her.

While Damian Priest was the only other Judgment Day member who competed on the show in Saudi Arabia, all of the faction members were present. It is also a known fact that they travel together.

Priest shared a video on Instagram of Rhea Ripley glued to her phone in the backseat. She did not notice him recording her:

"Forgot about this one from Saudi *laughing emoji*," Damian Priest captioned the clip.

You can watch it here.

Damian Priest's Instagram story featuring Rhea Ripley.

The Aussie responded to this by sharing the clip on her Instagram story while calling Priest 'Evil.' Check it out here.

The Archer of Infamy, on the other end of the spectrum, had a rough weekend. While attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn intervened and stole the briefcase. In the penultimate bout of the night, Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a one-on-one match.

What happened on the RAW After WWE Crown Jewel?

The Judgment Day bounced back with a win over The New Day, and it was revealed that Sami Zayn was reprimanded by Adam Pearce and was forced to return the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Archer of Infamy.

However, in a turn of events, Seth Rollins handed Zayn a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity in the main event of the night. Rollins narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of The Underdog from the Underground.

Post-match, WWE announced the Men's WarGames match for Survivor Series, pitting The Judgment Day and their associate JD McDonagh against Rhodes, Rollins, Zayn and Jey Uso.

Also on RAW, Zoey Stark became the new No. 1 Contender to The Eradicator's Women's World Championship. She showcased an exceptional performance on Saturday night in the Fatal-5 Way, and later put the women's division on notice.

Survivor Series will mark the final premium live event of 2023 for WWE's main roster talents. If last year's show was any indication, the company may be looking to shape up the Road to WrestleMania 40 at the Thanksgiving event.

Are you excited for the return of WarGames at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here