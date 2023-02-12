Karrion Kross was struck across the face by Rey Mysterio's wife (Angie Gutierrez) on this week's edition of WWE Smackdown after getting too close to her at ringside.

Kross has been targeting the iconic luchador as of late and got another chance to torment him again in a fatal four-way match over on WWE SmackDown. The bout featured The Doom Walker taking on Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The number one contender's match was action-packed and featured Kross giving most of his offense to the high-flying star in revenge for disrespecting him in their previous bout.

While at ringside, as Karrion Kross pounded Mysterio close to the fans, he took the former World Champion over to the crowd while his wife was in the area and proceeded to taunt her. He would then proceed to get too close to Angie as he became aggressive but was in turn slapped across the face by her.

You can watch the video below:

However, the slap only caused Kross to get even angrier as he pummeled Mysterio with a vicious elbow to the head and laid him out in front of her.

Unfortunately, the match didn't end up going in Karrion Kross' favor, with Madcap Moss picking up the win after hitting former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio with a flying elbow.

Wrestling Legend speaks on if WWE is burying Karrion Kross

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his honest thoughts regarding Karrion Kross' current run in WWE and if he is getting buried.

Kross saw major success while working over on Triple H's NXT in his first run, but after shifting to the main roster, got stripped of his intimidating character and was eventually released from his WWE contract in November 2021.

However, Karrion Kross made a grand return to the company in August 2022, as he sent a cryptic message to Roman Reigns and entered into a feud with Drew McIntyre.

Recently, he's been feuding with Rey Mysterio but would go on to lose the encounter between them on SmackDown. Speaking over on Keepin' it 100, WCW legend Konnan answered a fan's question about whether WWE could possibly be burying the 37-year-old superstar.

"He's [Karrion Kross] got a great look. He can cut a promo. He's got a great act with Scarlett. I think that him and Drew [McIntyre] didn't click for whatever reason... then they put him with Rey and they're in their what, third match or second match and he got beat already. I don't know if they're ending it there, if they're gonna continue it. And I'm okay with the surprise because I'm tired of every finish having an interference or a distraction. But I don't know what they're gonna do with him. But he's just one good feud away from exploding. Has everything it takes," he said. [From 2:07 to 2:45]

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



Nobody is a villain in their own story. Nobody is a villain in their own story.⏳ https://t.co/OtEySTH9KC

What do you think of Karrion Kross' second main roster run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes