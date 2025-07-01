[WATCH] Karrion Kross says he's wanted for a big "crime" following brutal attack on WWE RAW

Karrion Kross cut yet another incredible promo after the 30th June episode of RAW, where he brutally assaulted Sami Zayn. He said that he and his wife Scarlett are wanted for a big "crime".

Ad

It's no secret that the fan sentiment towards Karrion Kross has been drastically shifting in the last few months. While it came to a head at WrestleMania weekend, his viral promo following that and the recent weeks have proved that his popularity is indeed global, as fans in Saudi Arabia cheered him on as well, even in defeat.

After assaulting Sami Zayn on RAW, Karrion Kross referenced the viral promo and said that he and Scarlett are wanted for the crimes of being "good soldiers" and for turning pain into art:

Ad

Trending

"We want Kross! We want Kross! I hear about it and read about it everywhere we go. We are wanted for the crimes of being good soldiers, for the crimes of turning pain into art. How does it feel, Sami?! How does it feel to know that people all over the world would have preferred us to win the match rather than you? We are wanted, Sami. You're not so wanted anymore. How does that feel? Probably feels like a steel rod to the stomach." (0:01-0:31)

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The steel to the stomach was, of course, a direct reference to his assault on Sami Zayn. It's clear that he's far from done with the former Intercontinental Champion, who is on an obsessive pursuit to become a World Champion in WWE.

It seems to have less to do with wins and losses, and far more to do with him wanting Sami Zayn to admit that he's a "liar".

Expand Tweet

Kross is turning out to be more than just a devil on the shoulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action