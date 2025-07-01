[WATCH] Karrion Kross says he's wanted for a big "crime" following brutal attack on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 01, 2025 02:24 GMT
From the June 30th episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Karrion Kross cut yet another incredible promo after the 30th June episode of RAW, where he brutally assaulted Sami Zayn. He said that he and his wife Scarlett are wanted for a big "crime".

It's no secret that the fan sentiment towards Karrion Kross has been drastically shifting in the last few months. While it came to a head at WrestleMania weekend, his viral promo following that and the recent weeks have proved that his popularity is indeed global, as fans in Saudi Arabia cheered him on as well, even in defeat.

After assaulting Sami Zayn on RAW, Karrion Kross referenced the viral promo and said that he and Scarlett are wanted for the crimes of being "good soldiers" and for turning pain into art:

"We want Kross! We want Kross! I hear about it and read about it everywhere we go. We are wanted for the crimes of being good soldiers, for the crimes of turning pain into art. How does it feel, Sami?! How does it feel to know that people all over the world would have preferred us to win the match rather than you? We are wanted, Sami. You're not so wanted anymore. How does that feel? Probably feels like a steel rod to the stomach." (0:01-0:31)
The steel to the stomach was, of course, a direct reference to his assault on Sami Zayn. It's clear that he's far from done with the former Intercontinental Champion, who is on an obsessive pursuit to become a World Champion in WWE.

It seems to have less to do with wins and losses, and far more to do with him wanting Sami Zayn to admit that he's a "liar".

Kross is turning out to be more than just a devil on the shoulder.

Edited by Rohit Nath
