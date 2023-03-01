[WATCH] Kenny Omega seen wearing a top WWE Superstar's shirt during latest interview amid recent rumors

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest superstars in AEW and all of professional wrestling. However, he could potentially be on his way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion, at least that's what recent rumors suggest.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquee on The Sessions, Omega was seen wearing Sami Zayn's popular 'My Dawg' t-shirt. This was also spotted by many fans on social media.

Omega and Zayn are no strangers to one another. They have previously worked on the independent circuit and also in Japan under DDT Pro Wrestling.

Omega can be seen wearing a 'My Dawg' shirt in the following clip:

The term 'My Dawg' was popularized by Zayn during his stint as a member of The Bloodline. The former Honorary Uce generally referred to The Usos as his "dawgs," especially when he failed to see eye-to-eye with Jey Uso during his initial days in the faction.

Kenny Omega is "open-minded" about working with WWE

Kenny Omega is a vital part of AEW's foundation alongside The Young Bucks. He is also a champion in the promotion, holding the six-man trios titles with Matt and Nick Jackson.

However, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Omega seems to be open-minded about him jumping ship to WWE before ending his career. He said:

"I haven’t independently verified rumors of WWE being interested in Omega. I have confirmed they’re aware of Omega’s open-mindedness to come to WWE. That’s what I’ve been told. That he’s open-minded to landing in WWE before his career is over."

Courtesy of AEW's working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega has returned to his former promotion. He is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion having successfully won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 with a win over Will Ospreay.

Omega and The Young Bucks, collectively known as The Elite, are scheduled to defend their six-man titles against the House of Black at AEW Revolution.

