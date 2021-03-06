Watch: Kurt Angle drops a massive tease on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has taken to Twitter and dropped a massive tease through a video. The video starts with Kurt Angle lacing up his boots, wearing his ring gear and Olympic gold medal. The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion appears to be in great shape in the video, which ended with him staring straight into the camera.

You can watch the video in Kurt Angle's tweet below:

Kurt Angle's final match took place at WWE WrestleMania 35 where he faced Baron Corbin in his retirement match. Corbin defeated the WWE legend in that match. Angle was released from his WWE contract in April 2020 and while he was offered the role to come back as Riddle's manager, he refused it.

Kurt Angle wanted to face John Cena instead of Baron Corbin as his final match pic.twitter.com/NGsWYzQZy6 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 17, 2020

What could Kurt Angle be teasing?

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight (aka The Big Show in WWE) made his debut for the promotion and teased that this Sunday at AEW Revolution 2021, a huge name would be signing with the promotion. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the same and fans have since been speculating who this huge signing could be.

One of the names speculated is that of Kurt Angle and the above video is sure to raise those speculations. Could Kurt Angle appear this Sunday and sign with AEW? Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.