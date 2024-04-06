[Watch] LA Knight almost faces embarrassing moment mid-promo on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight suffered a nasty moment during his promo on Friday Night SmackDown as he nearly choked on his gum.

The Megastar took a final stop on last night's SmackDown before his massive match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. The two men share bad blood because Knight went on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 when The Phenomenal One was out of in-ring action due to an injury.

On The Road to WrestleMania, the 41-year-old star received a huge pop upon his entrance as fans were excited to see what he had to say in his promo. But before he could exchange fists with AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All, a piece of gum almost choked LA Knight.

The former Million Dollar Champion was chewing gum during his promo segment when he accidentally swallowed it, causing a near-choking scare. Luckily, the 41-year-old star bounced back and continued to take shots at The Phenomenal One.

LA Knight opens up about arrest on WWE SmackDown

The Megastar took his rivalry with AJ Styles to the next level after he crashed into the latter's property. The two men brawled before police officers arrested the former Million Dollar Champion and took him into custody.

The former WWE Champion did not press charges against LA Knight as they brawled on an episode of SmackDown. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 41-year-old star discussed how the home invasion angle with The Phenomenal One was a success.

"I did an interview last night and somebody was like, 'Oh, this could be the sleeper match going into WrestleMania.' I'm like, that to me feels like a problem. Shouldn't be a sleeper, but you look at how star-studded this WrestleMania is, and I kind of get it to a degree. But at the same time, I look at the last two weeks with what AJ and I have done, and I feel like we've actually all of a sudden got some eyes on us. I think between me going and getting arrested at his house, and last week with the whole security thing going on, I think we've picked up a little bit,'' said Knight.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight gets his revenge on The Show of Shows.

