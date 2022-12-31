WATCH: Liv Morgan and her ally hype much-awaited John Cena's return on WWE SmackDown

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and her ally Tegan Nox rejoiced as John Cena made his long-awaited return tonight to the blue brand.

The Leader of Cenation teamed up with Kevin Owens to give Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn a holiday treat. At Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline officially accepted Zayn as part of the faction. However, Reigns wanted to end the KO chapter from the life of Honorary Uce.

However, Kevin Owens and the 16-time World Champion humiliated The Tribal Chief and Sami by defeating them in the biggest televised match of the year.

On the 16 December 2022 episode of the blue brand, Liv Morgan teamed up with a recently returned Tegan Nox to face Damage CTRL. During a commercial break, Morgan and Nox paid tribute to their favorite wrestler.

Both female stars channeled their inner John Cena as they imitated his infamous "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" hand gesture move on camera.

Liv Morgan had an enormous crush on John Cena

Since The Champ has been with the company for more than two decades, he has influenced many members of the WWE Universe.

Among many others, Liv Morgan was one such superstar who had a massive crush on The Leader of Cenation while growing up.

While speaking on Complex, the 28-year-old star stated that Cena inspired her throughout her career.

"I loved John Cena; I thought he was the s–t. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I'd pump my sneakers, and I didn't even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career," Morgan said.

From watching Cena on television screens to wearing his merchandise to mimicking his hand gesture, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is in awe of the inspiration for The Champ.

