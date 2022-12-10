[Watch] Liv Morgan pays tribute to long-time crush on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan had one of the most successful years as a singles performer in the company. Unfortunately, the dream run was ended for Morgan by Ronda Rousey. She recently paid tribute to one of her long-time crushes, John Cena, during an episode of SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan moved to the blue brand when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey. After nearly 100 days as the champion, she lost the title back to the Baddest Woman on the Planet in an Extreme Rules match.

Ever since losing the title, Morgan has showcased her extreme side to several women on the roster. Last night, Morgan teamed up with a recently returned Tegan Nox to defeat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Before the match began, she paid tribute to John Cena. Check it out:

John Cena might not be a staple in weekly programming, but the Leader of Cenation is set to return on the final episode of SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Liv Morgan mentioned John Cena as her childhood WWE crush

The Leader of Cenation has been with the company for over two decades and has changed businesses. John Cena has influenced several members of the WWE Universe during his time as the face of the company.

One such member was Liv Morgan, who was heavily inspired by Cena throughout his career. Speaking on Complex, Morgan mentioned that she had a huge crush on John Cena while growing up:

"I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career."

It would be interesting to see if the two superstars ever step inside the squared circle as a team for a mixed tag team match.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan share the ring with John Cena? Sound off in the comments section.

