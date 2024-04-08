Watch: Logan Paul brings mystery man and massive truck to WWE WrestleMania XL

The WWE United States Championship is on the line on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, as Logan Paul defends against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match.

The Maverick was the first one to make his entrance and he came out driving a massive truck, which was fitted with a large PRIME bottle. The YouTube star live-streamed the first part of his entrance, and his feed was briefly inserted into the main WrestleMania feed.

The interesting news coming out of Paul's grand entrance, as of this writing, is the mystery man who arrived with him. As seen in the video below, an unknown man is dressed as a smaller PRIME bottle. The mystery man walked with the United States Champion to the ring and was acknowledged on commentary.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe immediately began speculating on who the 29-year-old dressed up as a PRIME bottle. Paul's brother Jake Paul has been rumored to work with WWE, now that his brother is a part of the Stamford-based promotion. Paul's business partner and former rival KSI has also been involved in storylines and was rumored to appear tonight as well.

Paul has been the United States Champion since defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November last year. He then retained his title over Owens, winning by DQ at Royal Rumble in January, but has not put the title on the line since then, until tonight.

