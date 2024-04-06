Major name returns, heel turn & more - 5 possible finishes for Logan Paul vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania

Logan Paul will put his United States Championship on the line on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL, where he will take on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match.

KO and The Viper orchestrated a sneak attack on the reigning United States Champion in the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL, making a statement ahead of Sunday's match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Owens and Paul have continued their feud for months now, while the Maverick cost Orton the opportunity to win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Thus, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had no other option but to make a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. With that in mind, let's take a look at five possible finishes for the Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

#5. Logan Paul gets a clean win and retains his championship

This is a likely outcome, as Logan Paul has managed to retain his United States Championship for five months, after defeating Rey Mysterio in early November 2023 to win the title.

Even though he is a part-time wrestler, WWE appears to be satisfied with Paul's performance as a heel, thus fans should not be surprised if the Stamford-based promotion has Logan dominate both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to retain the title.

#4. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller interfere to help Logan Paul retain

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have got involved in the feud between Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton and have sided with the current United States Champion. On the latest episode of SmackDown, they were part of the segment between the three superstars, which led to Logan Paul getting a beatdown by KO and The Viper.

Thus, we should expect that both Theory and Waller will find a way to interfere and help Paul retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania XL.

#3. KSI interferes to cost Randy Orton and Kevin Owens the United States Championship

Logan Paul's business partner, KSI, was on the receiving end of an RKO a few weeks ago, which set the tone for Randy Orton challenging the reigning United States Champion for a match at WrestleMania XL.

KSI has not appeared on WWE TV since that incident, but he could get involved in some capacity during the match to distract Orton and Kevin Owens and help his business partner retain his title.

If this happens, it will be the second year in a row that KSI makes a WrestleMania appearance, as he was part of Paul's match against Seth Rollins last year as well.

#2. Kevin Owens turns heel, attacks Randy Orton, and creates a new feud

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton have been labeled as babyfaces in their feud with Logan Paul, but this could change during their Triple Threat Match on Night Two. The reason is that KO has no clear direction at the moment, especially if he loses at The Show of Shows.

Thus, WWE could have KO turn heel and attack Randy Orton if Logan Paul wins the match at WrestleMania XL. If this happens, it will help start a feud between the two megastars and will create new angles, with a possible match taking place in one of the future premium live events.

#1. Jake Paul makes WWE return to help his brother win the Triple Threat Match

Jake Paul last appeared in WWE at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event back in November 2022, where his brother, Logan Paul, challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Amid his preparation for his boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson in July 2024, Jake could make his return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania XL to get involved in the match.

Paul has expressed his desire to team up with his brother in the future and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, so the Stamford-based promotion could have him make a surprise appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE