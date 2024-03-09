When KSI attempted to help Logan Paul in his WWE WrestleMania 39 match: Revisiting what went wrong

United States Champion Logan Paul's appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown brought about the return of his YouTuber friend and business partner, KSI. The duo were present to celebrate an achievement regarding their energy drink Prime. Prime Hydration became the first-ever center-ring sponsor in the history of WWE. On this monumental occasion, things quickly turned sour after KSI received an RKO from Randy Orton.

However, this isn't the first time KSI has been attacked in WWE. The first time it happened was last year at WrestleMania 39. The Prime Hydration co-owner was dressed in a Prime bottle outfit and accompanied The Maverick in the latter's match against Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

During the match, Logan had placed Seth Rollins on the announcer's table and was about to jump on him from the top rope. However, Rollins was alert. The Visionary moved out of harm's way and placed KSI on the table. This led to Logan Paul unintentionally crashing KSI through the table.

While it wasn't an ideal night for the London-based YouTuber, things ended terribly for Paul, too, as he lost to Seth Rollins. However, since this match, The Maverick has grown in stature in the Stamford-based promotion. His ongoing US Championship run is proof of the same.

WWE legend recently praised Logan Paul

Logan Paul has achieved plenty of success in WWE, including winning the United States Championship. Recently, Paul received praise from former WWE Champion John Cena.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cena credited Logan for his ability to set a story.

"We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have someone you don't really need to convince that much to come on in. And then somebody who embraces our world and is completely respectful, and risks a lot more than I would in the ring, like does stuff that I'll never be able to do every single time he's out there, and he knows how to set a story," said John Cena.

The 16-time world champion further added that Paul knows how to drum up interest.

"He knows how to drum up interest. He's using all of his talents that he's built over the years in our universe. He's been doing what we do. He's just been over on his own channel. The me now appreciates the fact that he is bringing his world into ours, and respectfully so."

Check out John Cena's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how WWE books The Maverick leading up to WrestleMania XL. Logan Paul is likely to face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows as they share animosity, thanks to the US Champion ruining Orton's chances of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year.

