Watch: Logan Paul gets emotional about generation-defining moment at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul was one of the most opportunistic WWE stars who competed on WrestleMania Sunday, as he stole a sneaky win over Kevin Owens after Randy Orton hit The Prizefighter with an RKO.

Nevertheless, even his harshest critics will give him props for his exceptional athleticism and overall in-ring work. Aside from retaining the United States Championship, Paul was most looking forward to the main event showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Taking to X, The Maverick shared a video of him reacting to every outside interference during the match, including John Cena and The Undertaker. In the end, he got emotional witnessing Cody Rhodes' victory.

"Wrestlemania 40 blew my mind," he wrote.

The main event was pro-wrestling at its finest - an overbooked mess, and that is exactly what the fans in Philadelphia and around the world came to expect from "Bloodline Rules" and it is the culmination of a long story.

Post-match, John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk, among others, joined Cody Rhodes. Cena disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today what he told The American Nightmare while in the ring.

Triple H is convinced Logan Paul has established his place in WWE

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke highly of Logan Paul.

Despite wrestling only a handful of wrestling matches, Logan has impressed everyone, including The Game. The 14-time World Champion was astounded at how Paul was able to keep up with veterans like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

"I congratulate Logan Paul on another epic outing. You get in the ring with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, you put in that kind of performance. Whether you walk out as champion or you don't walk out as champion, what a performance! Just a guy that every single time he goes out there, proves why his choice to be here in the WWE and not be doing the other things that he was doing before, have sort of cemented him as a WWE Superstar. He's so good. It's hard for me sometimes to sort of think about actually how good he is given the fact that he's only done it a handful of times. It's crazy."

Since winning the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in November, Logan Paul defended the belt against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble before the Triple Threat encounter at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen if a new star steps up to challenge The Maverick.

