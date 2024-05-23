[Watch] Logan Paul makes unexpected move ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul is preparing to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship in his match against Cody Rhodes. During his appearance at the King and Queen of the Ring Kickoff event, he made an unexpected move before his anticipated fight.

The United States Champion has beaten multiple superstars using his brass knuckles. However, he seems to have another plan as he prepares to battle The American Nightmare this Saturday in Jeddah. The 29-year-old unexpectedly took his brass knuckles out of his pocket and handed them to Michael Cole.

The Maverick asked the legendary color commentator to keep the brass knuckles and ensure he did not use them. Meanwhile, he vowed to defeat Rhodes fair and square at King and Queen of the Ring and capture his world title.

"I will give these up. I will beat Cody fair and square on Saturday night. How about this Michael Cole, I'll give these brass knuckles to you. You keep them. You make sure I don't use them. This Saturday night, I'm coming for you clean Cody, fair and square. I will take this title from your shoulder and put on mine," said Paul.

Watch Logan Paul give up his brass knuckles in the video below:

Cody Rhodes could get attacked after the match, says WWE analyst

WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested that LA Knight could interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE to cost the latter his shot at the title. Meanwhile, WWE analyst Sam Roberts addressed another possible finish to the upcoming premium live event.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed Rhodes could defeat Paul clean before surprisingly getting attacked by a returning Uncle Howdy and his rumored new faction and building on a storyline thereon.

"I feel like now, this gives us the opportunity that Cody can beat Logan Paul clean and then while he's celebrating, that's when we can get boom, boom, boom, all the lights can go off kind of one section at a time and we can do our thing and that's when this new stable can finally show themselves and we can maybe build a program with Cody," Roberts suggested.

Many expect Uncle Howdy and his rumored new faction to appear this Saturday in Saudi Arabia at WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. It would be interesting to see if the scenario proposed by Roberts does end up occurring.

Do you think Logan Paul can defeat Cody Rhodes clean at King and Queen of the Ring PLE? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.