Uncle Howdy and Wyatt 6 appearance time and place predicted by WWE personality based on recent hint

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Six faction would probably appear at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy and the appearance of the Wyatt Six faction, dropping QR codes during RAW and SmackDown. While many expected to see them at Backlash France, that did not happen. Instead, another QR code appeared during the premium live event.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts addressed these QR codes, pointing out that one led to two seemingly creepy audio files. One of these files' titles made him believe Saudi Arabia could be where Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Six group appear.

"The most interesting part of all of this is that one of the audio files is called is called VXXV.mp3 or whatever it is. VXXV are obviously Roman numerals, and that means 5-25. V is five, XXV is 25. Five-25 is May 25th. May 25th is the date of the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view. So, while we didn't get Uncle Howdy at Backlash, I've got to believe that we're getting something at the King and Queen of the Ring. And if that's May 25th, this could be our fun summer story," he said.

The WWE personality added:

"I think that now is the time to be paying close attention to it because, if I had to guess, I do think that there's a real good chance that come King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view, we're gonna get Uncle Howdy or Wyatt Six or whatever it is that this Nightbird stuff is, I think that it may come to a head and really kick off at that King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view." [38:55 - 40:43]

Who are the WWE stars potentially joining Wyatt 6?

While Bo Dallas is behind the Uncle Howdy mask, Bray Wyatt's former associates Alexa Bliss and Erick Rowan are rumored to be members of Wyatt Six. Recent reports also suggested that Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis are part of the faction.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed these speculations, claiming the suggested names make sense.

"Obviously, Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Erick Rowan all make a lot of sense. I would love to see that group representing Bray, and whatever form this is, gonna represent Bray. Having Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy also as a part of this thing, it would make sense as they're also kind of spooky characters that could add to whatever it is we're getting here," he said. [33:00 - 33:29]

Four matches have already been confirmed for King and Queen of the Ring. It would be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy and his faction would also appear in Saudi Arabia, as Roberts predicted.

