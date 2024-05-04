[Watch] Loud 3-word chants break out for Roman Reigns in front of his former WWE rivals ahead of Backlash France

WWE fans in France erupted with deafening three-word chants for Roman Reigns ahead of the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event. This moment became more special since the wrestling world had its props for The Tribal Chief in front of his two former rivals.

At the Backlash Kickoff event, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles came face-to-face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title match. During the segment, The American Nightmare revealed how he has been preparing himself to face The Phenomenal One in his first-ever World Championship defense.

Cody Rhodes seemingly took a shot at The Head of the Table for his part-time schedule, stating that he is on the road full-time and defending the title was his number one priority. However, fans in France did not take it easy on the 38-year-old star, as they broke out with loud "Thank you, Roman!" chants in front of The Tribal Chief's former rivals, Styles and the WWE Champion.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman got emotional after fans chanted for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash, Paul Heyman took part in Kevin Owens and Randy Orton's The R-KO Show.

The Wiseman came out to convince The Viper and The Prizefighter to pull themselves out of the tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Since The Enforcer has taken over The Bloodline in the absence of Roman Reigns, Heyman is aware of the turbulence in the faction.

The WWE Universe hit Heyman with loud "We want Roman" chants during the segment on the blue brand. The Hall of Famer being touched by the gesture told fans in France that even he wants to see his Tribal Chief's return after the WrestleMania XL fallout.

Expand Tweet

Soon after, a massive brawl broke out between The Bloodline and Orton & KO before WWE officials had to separate the four superstars. It's safe to say that the fans are eagerly waiting for the massive comeback of Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how The Head of the Table confronts The Street Champion.

