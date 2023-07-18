[WATCH] Mandy Rose imitates former WWE Divas Champion‘s entrance

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is among the top three longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions in the company's history. After dropping the title at 413 days to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT, Rose was shockingly released by the company. She has spent time away from wrestling ever since while still maintaining contact with some of her peers.

One of the latest additions to the RAW roster is Indi Hartwell. The 26-year-old shared a string of stories on Instagram, sending birthday wishes to her friend Rose, who turned 33 on July 18, 2023. Both Rose and Hartwell have faced each other during their days working in NXT.

In one of the stories Indi shared, Rose is seen in WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's ring attire, imitating the latter's move during her entrance.

Check out a screenshot below of the story Indi Hartwell shared on her Instagram handle of Mandy Rose:

"Happy Birthday" - Indi Hartwell to Mandy Rose

There are plenty of viewers who miss Mandy Rose on WWE TV, and she could quite possibly become a babyface upon return if booked right, thanks to her loyal fanbase.

You can watch the Instagram stories Indi Hartwell shared here.

When former WWE writer revealed fascinating storyline plans for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

The duo of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were an incredibly popular heel tag team dubbed 'Fire & Desire' heading into the Show of Shows in 2019.

Speaking to Fightful, former writer Dave Schilling discussed original plans to have Rose win her first world title at WrestleMania 35, from Asuka, by pinning Sonya Deville in a triple-threat match. This was going to be part of a lesbian angle they had considered, with Deville laying down for Rose to pin her, and the two would kiss post-match.

However, the idea had to be dropped and, in the end, Becky Lynch wound up winning both world titles from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of the show:

"To WWE's credit, they went to GLAAD. Stephanie McMahon was on the phone with them. 'Can we do this? Can we make this palatable and sensitive to the situation with queer people in America? Can we make this a good angle?'" Schilling detailed.

He revealed that they couldn't execute it on account of Asuka's popularity as a babyface and both Rose and Deville being despised heel characters:

"It could have turned out poorly even though the best intentions were there, and they did want to make a good storyline and Sonya and Mandy were involved and they were excited about doing it. At the end of the day, you have to do it right, and that would have been the wrong way to do it because you're beating a babyface who people love, at WrestleMania, when there is so much complaint around how Asuka is losing," said Schilling. [H/T: Fightful Select]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have both won their first piece of WWE gold

Mandy Rose sent a message to her friend Sonya Deville following WWE RAW, as the latter won her first title on the show since signing with the company eight years ago. Check it out here.

