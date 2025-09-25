[WATCH] Mandy Rose shares spicy new video with two former WWE Superstars

Mandy Rose shared a brand new spicy video with two former WWE Superstars. Rose has been focusing on ventures outside of professional wrestling since departing the Stamford-based company.The former NXT Women's Champion enjoyed a historic 413-day reign with the title. Her reign ended on December 13, 2022, at the hands of Roxanne Perez. The next day, she was released from the company.On Instagram, Rose shared a new video with Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, and Mara Sadè, formerly known as Jakara Jackson. Black and Sadè departed WWE in 2025. While Sadè has been appearing regularly in TNA, Black has opted to step away from professional wrestling, but hasn't retired.Check out the video shared by Rose on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElayna Black asked Mandy Rose for advice on life after WWEElayna Black revealed that she asked Mandy Rose for her advice on life after WWE two weeks before she was released from the company.Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion said that Rose assured her that she would be fine even if she was released from the company. Black said:&quot;Anyone who works there is gonna have some thought in the back of their head that it could be over, so I feel like it could be a shock, and it was, but at the same time I was always ready for it, and I think it was like two weeks before, I had texted Mandy, and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm getting fired. I need to have some advice.' She was like, 'Girl, whatever happens, you're gonna be fine.'&quot; Following her release from the WWE, Black appeared on TNA and also showed up on the independent circuit. On July 21, the 24-year-old superstar announced she would be stepping away from professional wrestling to take care of her mental health.