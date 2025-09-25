  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mandy Rose
  • [WATCH] Mandy Rose shares spicy new video with two former WWE Superstars

[WATCH] Mandy Rose shares spicy new video with two former WWE Superstars

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 25, 2025 21:07 GMT
Mandy Rose (Image Credits: The star
Mandy Rose (Image Credits: The star's X handle)

Mandy Rose shared a brand new spicy video with two former WWE Superstars. Rose has been focusing on ventures outside of professional wrestling since departing the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The former NXT Women's Champion enjoyed a historic 413-day reign with the title. Her reign ended on December 13, 2022, at the hands of Roxanne Perez. The next day, she was released from the company.

On Instagram, Rose shared a new video with Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, and Mara Sadè, formerly known as Jakara Jackson. Black and Sadè departed WWE in 2025. While Sadè has been appearing regularly in TNA, Black has opted to step away from professional wrestling, but hasn't retired.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video shared by Rose on Instagram:

Ad

Elayna Black asked Mandy Rose for advice on life after WWE

Elayna Black revealed that she asked Mandy Rose for her advice on life after WWE two weeks before she was released from the company.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion said that Rose assured her that she would be fine even if she was released from the company. Black said:

Ad
"Anyone who works there is gonna have some thought in the back of their head that it could be over, so I feel like it could be a shock, and it was, but at the same time I was always ready for it, and I think it was like two weeks before, I had texted Mandy, and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm getting fired. I need to have some advice.' She was like, 'Girl, whatever happens, you're gonna be fine.'"

Following her release from the WWE, Black appeared on TNA and also showed up on the independent circuit. On July 21, the 24-year-old superstar announced she would be stepping away from professional wrestling to take care of her mental health.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications