[WATCH] Matt Riddle takes on new role outside the ring

Matt Riddle is no longer a WWE Superstar. Despite some entertaining contests and a promising storyline that kickstarted on RAW alongside Drew McIntyre, The Original King of Bros saw an abrupt end to his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion.

He recently appeared alongside his girlfriend, Misha Montana, for a baby bump photoshoot. The latter shared it on social media, and the video has been making the rounds.

It remains to be seen when and if Riddle will step back into the ring. While totally possible that it may happen soon, a return to the Stamford-based promotion is not likely in the immediate future. Apparently, he "burned through too many chances" during his WWE tenure. Read more here.

Misha Montana slams media scrutiny over Matt Riddle's ex-girlfriend's controversial post

If there is one thing Matt Riddle has been famous for in recent times, it is controversy. Following his release from the global juggernaut, his ex-girlfriend, Daniella Petrow, dropped a video on Twitter/X.

According to Daniella, Riddle became corrupt from getting fame; hence, she is ecstatic to see him lose his job. She went to the extent of saying that she was "crying tears of joy."

"I can’t stop crying tears of joy knowing this man lost the power of fame for all that he has done to countless women & ppl such as myself!” she exclaimed.

The aforementioned post garnered mixed responses from online users, with many believing that she has grown bitter over the years while Riddle has moved on. The former United States Champion's girlfriend, Misha Montana, even responded to the post being publicized by the media:

Despite some hate towards Matt Riddle, he is a favorite of many among the WWE Universe. Fans were devastated to hear about the company's recent massive cuts, which also included other household names such as Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and Shelton Benjamin.

