[Watch] Nia Jax breaks character in a humorous video with former champion

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently shared a humorous video on social media featuring a fellow performer. The star in question is Tiffany Stratton.

Nia Jax is currently involved in a heated feud against Rhea Ripley. The two dominant female superstars are scheduled to lock horns at Elimination Chamber: Perth in a singles match for the Women's World Championship. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Ripley and Jax went back and forth in a war of words as both women did a sit-down interview in a build-up to their much-anticipated match.

Later the same night, a brawl broke out between all six contestants of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The Irresistible Force also made her way to the ring and singlehandedly took everybody out.

Nia Jax recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with Tiffany Stratton, one of the six women she attacked on the recently concluded episode of the red brand. The two superstars recreated a famous scene from the British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Vince Russo questions Nia Jax's booking in a current WWE storyline

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. WWE has already teased Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley facing each other with the title on the line at The Show of Shows.

Interestingly, Rhea Ripley's current rival and her opponent at the upcoming premium live event, Jax, took on Becky Lynch in a singles match on RAW: DAY 1 in a highly anticipated bout. The contest ended with The Irresistible Force securing a victory by pinfall.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about Lynch losing to Jax. The former WWE head writer believed it was hard for anybody to get excited about a potential match between The Eradicator and The Man, considering the latter's defeat to Nia:

"The last freaking match Becky Lynch match she got squashed by Nia Jax. So now she's wrestling Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? I'm supposed to be excited about that? You got killed by Nia Jax. Not her, but I mean that's the booking. You lost to Nia and I'm supposed to get excited about her wrestling Rhea Ripley?"

Jax has been dominant since her return to WWE in September last year. It will be interesting to see how she deals with The Irresistible Force at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

