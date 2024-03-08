Watch: Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler storms into former WWE star's hotel room; brutally attacks him

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, who currently goes by the name Nic Nemeth, recently attacked his TNA rival by storming into this hotel room. The said performer is Steve Maclin, who's currently amidst a heated feud with Nemeth.

Maclin and Nic Nemeth have been at loggerheads over the past few weeks. Steve Maclin has accused Nemeth of viewing TNA as a way to grab bigger opportunities in the wrestling business. The rivalry has been entertaining so far, but now it has taken an even more intense turn. While Steve Maclin was busy delivering a promo from his hotel room, Nemeth shockingly barged inside and took him out.

The footage of the incident has been released on TNA's social media platforms, and it's safe to say that this would only further generate fan interest in the feud.

Nic Nemeth and Steve Maclin would hope to settle their differences when they finally step inside the ring at TNA: Sacrifice on March 8th.

Nic Nemeth wants a dream showdown with former WWE colleague Bryan Danielson.

In a recent interview, Nic Nemeth expressed his desire to fight AEW star Bryan Danielson now that both men are out of WWE. The IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion explained that he wanted to see how The American Dragon would fare against him without the Stamford-based promotion trying to protect him.

“I’d like to lock horns with Daniel Bryan again, without WWE dictating the outcome and protecting him, I want a true one-on-one showdown with someone revered as one of the all-time greats, and to show the world that I’m no less exceptional. I want to go toe-to-toe with him, and for everyone to witness and realize, ‘Oh, Nic’s pretty damn good too.’ No, scratch that – I’m freaking phenomenal at this.”

Considering both compete for different promotions at the moment, it remains to be seen if a match between Nemeth and Danielson in the future, possibly in NJPW.

