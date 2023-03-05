[WATCH] "Not even old enough to drink" - Incredibly rare GIF of a 20-year-old Paul Heyman resurfaces online

It's easy to forget that Paul Heyman has been in the wrestling business for over three decades. An old GIF of the Wise Man from 1986 recently reappeared online that caught Lance Storm's attention. The former WWE Superstar was among the many who shared their reactions to the nostalgic clip.

Before becoming a revolutionary booker and one of the greatest managers of all time, Paul Heyman began his career as a photographer at the young age of 14. His goal was to make it big in the wrestling business.

By the time he turned 20, Heyman had already landed interview gigs, and one such segment happened for the National Wrestling Federation (NWF) involving Abdullah The Butcher and ECW Original Damien Kane.

Like many fans, Lance Storm was pretty surprised to see a GIF of a young Paul Heyman doing the rounds on Twitter, and he had a few hilarious responses, as you can view below:

In case you're wondering about the full interview, we were lucky enough to find the clip on YouTube, and rest assured, you may not have seen Heyman like this ever before:

Paul Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns has been in the making for years

Heyman has played a significant role in elevating many superstars and has done phenomenally well over the past couple of years as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel.

The Bloodline storyline would not have been half as compelling without Paul Heyman influencing Roman Reigns' heel turn. This storyline has produced some of the most well-written angles in recent times.

Heyman and Reigns first got together in 2020; however, as revealed by the veteran manager himself, they'd discussed the possibility a long time back in WWE. During a recent appearance on the SI Media podcast, Hayman briefly opened up about his conversations with Reigns back when he was still in Brock Lesnar's corner.

"Roman Reigns and I have talked about working with each other for several years, and the time was never right. I was too attached to the hip of Brock Lesnar, and rightfully so because we kept on elevating each other, and we needed each other at the time," explained Heyman.

