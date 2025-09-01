[Watch] Off-Air Footage Shows CM Punk Visibly Frustrated After Loss at Clash in Paris

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:30 GMT
CM Punk
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

CM Punk suffered another heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris. He was visibly upset after the show.

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, he has made it clear that he wants two things: to main event WrestleMania and to win the World Title. Earlier this year, Punk was finally in the main event of 'Mania 41. A few months later, The Second City Saint did the impossible and defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, moments later, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title from him. Since then, Punk has been trying to regain the title he lost.

The Straight Edge Superstar got one more chance to win the World Title at Clash in Paris when he faced Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight. However, the former World Champion fell short during the match. After the show, footage circulated online showing Punk's reaction to his loss at Clash in Paris. The Straight Edge Superstar stumbled toward the ringside area and set up a table. He then jumped through the table with a look of frustration on his face.

Watch the clip below:

Big E teases AJ Lee's WWE return after CM Punk's loss at Clash in Paris

At the start of Clash in Paris, Adam Pearce removed Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker from the arena for their assault on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Additionally, Paul Heyman was taken to a medical facility after being choked out by Reigns. However, Seth Rollins had a backup plan for his match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. During the bout, Becky Lynch appeared and helped her husband retain his title.

During the Clash in Paris post-show panel, Big E reminded everyone that Punk has a wife in AJ Lee, who can help him against Rollins and Lynch. This has fueled speculation that AJ Lee might return to the company. There have also been recent reports suggesting that AJ's name was brought up in several pitches. Moreover, these pitches were not shut down, unlike before.

Hence, it remains to be seen if AJ Lee makes her WWE return to help CM Punk.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Neda Ali
