[WATCH] Omos shares heartfelt personal update amid WWE hiatus

Omos has become more of a special attraction WWE Superstar today.

Suffice it to say that his sporadic appearances may just be owing to that notion rather than him taking time off to nurse an injury or any other reason. His last appearance was at the Royal Rumble last month. After an impressive showing, The Nigerian Giant was eliminated by the debuting Bron Breakker.

On Instagram, Omos reminded his people that it takes more to remain calm at times of trouble and distress, bringing up the 12-year mark since doctors revealed that he had a brain tumor. He added that it changed his life forever, but how one responds to the difficult situations that present itself in life is what ultimately matters.

"Perseverance," wrote Omos.

Omos wrestled Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins last year, at WrestleMania 39 and Backlash, respectively. He has not been featured in any rivalry on WWE TV ever since. More specifically, The Nigerian Giant has always been part of the Show of Shows since his arrival in late 2020.

Omos hopes he could live up to the expectations of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after three decades of putting on exceptional performances.

During his tenure, The Deadman had stepped inside the squared circle to face several giants. Moreover, the 7-foot-3-inch Omos was mentored by the Hall of Famer prior to making his main roster debut.

While speaking to WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall in the fall of last year, Omos discussed his relationship with The Undertaker. The Nigerian Giant labeled him as a father figure and said that he hoped to make the legend proud:

"I’ve been very, very fortunate that someone that I hold in very high regard in The Undertaker has showered me with such praise. I don’t take that very lightly because I know what that means, and I know what he sees for me. I just hope that I can live up to the expectations he’s setting up for me, and hopefully, I can make him proud because Undertaker is like my wrestling dad," said Omos.

Seth Rollins took down The Nigerian Giant at Backlash last year before capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia in May 2023. Omos has not had a substantial feud since, but that could change on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

