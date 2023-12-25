[WATCH] Paul Heyman gets a haircut

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently shared a video in which he can be seen getting a quick haircut.

Heyman is one of the most influential personalities in the history of pro wrestling. He set the wrestling world on fire back in the late 90s. Heyman has been working for WWE for years on end at this point and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. He currently works as the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman boasts a massive fan following on Twitter and Instagram. He recently shared a short clip on his Instagram story in which he can be seen getting a haircut.

Paul Heyman's honest thoughts on The Bloodline

The Wiseman joined forces with Roman Reigns in 2020. The Usos joined the group later, thus resulting in the formation of The Bloodline. The stable has been WWE's hottest story for about three years at this point.

During the post-SummerSlam 2023 press conference, Heyman said the following about The Bloodline:

“We’re just figuring this stuff out. We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘this is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ ‘This is the largest premium live event.’ ‘This is the largest WrestleMania.'” [H/T Fightful]

Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is the biggest star in all of WWE. With Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns is as powerful as he's ever been, and it won't be an easy task for anyone to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

