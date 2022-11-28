[Watch] Paul Heyman's one-word message before The Bloodline made its entrance for WarGames match

Paul Heyman had a hilarious one-word message for The Bloodline members before the faction made its entrance at Survivor Series WarGames.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns' Bloodline stood victorious over The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens inside the cage. The Bloodline celebrated the big victory as fans in attendance collectively cheered for them to end the show.

Now, an interesting piece of footage from before the match is making the rounds on Twitter. The short clip shows The Bloodline in the Gorilla Position, about to make its entrance.

As members of The Bloodline make their way towards the entrance ramp, Paul Heyman yells 'YEET' in an amusing visual.

Check out the video below:

sydney @heeIusos DID PAUL HEYMAN SAY YEET? LMAO DID PAUL HEYMAN SAY YEET? LMAO😭 https://t.co/Li4ntNScSk

For those unaware, here's what 'yeet' means as per the official website of Merriam-Webster:

"Yeet is a slang word that functions broadly with the meaning “to throw,” but is especially used to emphasize forcefulness and a lack of concern for the thing being thrown. (You don’t yeet something if you’re worried that it might break.) Yeet is also used as an interjection, most often to express excitement or enthusiasm."

How did fans react to Paul Heyman saying 'YEET'?

Paul Heyman's delivery received tons of responses from fans who found it quite hilarious.

Check out some of the reactions below:

RSmokey57😶‍🌫️🍃 @KingK_57 @heeIusos They passing up gold not making a “Yeet” t shirt for the bloodline merch @heeIusos They passing up gold not making a “Yeet” t shirt for the bloodline merch

Derek @DerekJ789 @heeIusos They need a shirt that says “yeet” with the we the ones” logo lettering & the Samoan art work in it. I’d definitely buy it!! @heeIusos They need a shirt that says “yeet” with the we the ones” logo lettering & the Samoan art work in it. I’d definitely buy it!!

On the RAW season premiere back in October, The Bloodline came face-to-face with Matt Riddle. The segment saw a hilarious exchange between Sami Zayn and Riddle, with Zayn not being thrilled about Riddle uttering the word 'yeet'.

Zayn made it clear to The King of Bros that only The Bloodline members were allowed to say the word and warned Riddle never to utter it again. Zayn's warning fell on deaf ears, though.

Check out the segment below:

The segment also saw Zayn challenging Riddle to a singles match later in the night to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Unfortunately, Zayn lost to Riddle that night.

Have you been enjoying The Bloodline angle lately? What has been your favorite Bloodline moment so far this year?

