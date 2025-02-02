[Watch] Popular name challenges Dominik Mysterio for a date with Liv Morgan; the female WWE star reacts 

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan competed at WWE Royal Rumble last night. Ahead of the men's match, Dirty Dom and his on-screen girlfriend had a surprising interaction with a popular name.

YouTuber IShowSpeed attended last night's premium live event after receiving an invitation from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The 20-year-old live-streamed his experience backstage throughout the night as he met several top superstars, including John Cena, Charlotte Flair, and the Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair.

Before the Men's Royal Rumble Match, IShowSpeed also came face-to-face with the company's arguably most controversial couple, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, backstage. He told them he did not like them, dubbing them "the school couple."

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed challenged Mysterio to let him go on a date with Morgan if the former NXT North American Champion lost at the Royal Rumble. The former Women's World Champion broke into laughter in response to the 20-year-old's challenge before telling the popular YouTuber it would never happen:

"Oh, never. Dominik, Daddy Dom, let's go. Let's go. In your dreams," Morgan replied. [25:19 - 25:26]

Watch the interaction between IShowSpeed and The Judgment Day duo [23:17 onwards]

WWE RAW star has also expressed interest in Liv Morgan

American Made's Julius Creed has jokingly shown interest in Liv Morgan on multiple occasions in backstage segments. The 30-year-old recently ran after the former Women's World Champion.

In a recent interview with Jackie Redmond backstage, Creed claimed he was done chasing women. However, he went after Morgan as she interrupted the interview to pass by. When the backstage interviewer pointed out to him what he had just said, Creed in a hilarious response, said he would "jog a little" for the Jersey girl.

"For her, I'mma jog a little," he said.

While Morgan is single in real life, Creed is married. It would be interesting to see if WWE would ever turn their backstage interactions into a storyline.

