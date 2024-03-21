[WATCH] Popular star looks unrecognizable 6 months after WWE release

WWE Superstars often change up their characters or looks after being released from the company. One fan-favorite is now practically unrecognizable just months after his departure.

WWE signed NCAA wrestler Rick Boogs in 2017. The naturally-charismatic athlete quickly developed a fanbase with his wild antics and trusty electric guitar. Also known for his loks and physical fitness, Boogs debuted on WWE SmackDown in January 2023 as an ally of Shinsuke Nakamura. He performed The King of Strong Style's theme song on the way to the ring, and this made him even more of a fan-favorite.

The two-time 24/7 Champion was released from the company on September 21, 2023, along with others due to budget cuts. Boogs has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part since then, but he has continued to train and update fans on social media. As seen below, the University of Wisconsin graduate took to Instagram today and revealed his new look.

Boogs has not wrestled since the SummerSlam Battle Royal in August 2023, which was won by LA Knight. His last televised singles match was another loss to Knight on the May 19 edition of the blue brand.

Rick Boogs done with pro wrestling following WWE departure

Rick Boogs made his in-ring debut on October 19, 2017 as he was defeated by Lars Sullivan on WWE NXT.

Boogs came to WWE with a background in collegiate wrestling, but he had never tried pro wrestling. Now the former 24/7 Champion has seemingly retired from the sport, not long after he made comments on how Vince McMahon's situation impacted his status with the company.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast, Boogs said he does not want to wrestle any longer.

"No. [on being asked if he wants to keep wrestling] When I first decided I was going to do wrestling, pursue it, I had to be all in on something. So, like, I was doing strength and conditioning stuff, personal training... I was like, if I'm gonna commit to this other endeavor, I just gotta get [in the zone]," Rick Boogs said.

Boogs went on to talk more about why he is not interested in wrestling again, and what his wife asked him when he quit his job. He is currently busy with the vitamin/supplement company he co-owns, Psycho Pharma.

