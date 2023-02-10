[WATCH] Popular TikToker recreates Sami Zayn's epic betrayal of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

TikTok star Ebuka Dikeh has recreated Sami Zayn's epic betrayal of Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Bloodline had an eventful evening in San Antonio as Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event.

Post-match, Reigns and his stable continued the assault on The Prizefighter, forcing Zayn to step in and prevent The Tribal Chief from inflicting further damage. This led to him hitting The Bloodline leader in the back with a steel chair.

Taking to Twitter, Ebuka Dikeh uploaded a video of him recreating the same angle. Check out the video below:

Vince Russo believes Braun Strowman should be considered a threat to Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have a lot of history with one another. According to Vince Russo, Strowman could be considered a threat to his former rival.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out Strowman's poor booking since returning. He said:

"When you look at Roman Reigns and you look at Braun Strowman - there is not one single reason in the world that Braun Strowman should not be a threat to Roman Reigns. The only reason he's not a threat to Reigns and nobody would ever believe it at this point is because of the way they've booked him. It's the way they've booked him."

Russo continued:

"When you look at these two guys physically, my money would be on Braun Strowman, it really would. So there's no reason for him not to be in that conversation other than they [WWE] totally dropped the ball."

Reigns' next big match will be against Sami Zayn, whom he will face at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against the 38-year-old and a win will guarantee a place at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

