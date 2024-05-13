[Watch] R-Truth hilariously confuses current champion for The Miz; disturbs his entrance during live event

R-Truth hilariously confused a current champion for The Miz, which caused a disturbance during his entrance at a live event. The name in question is A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory.

Theory and Grayson Waller have done a good job ever since they first started teaming together. They have been successful in the ring and also captured the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. Despite this, Truth still confused Austin Theory for The Miz.

During a recent WWE live event in Macon, Georgia, Austin and Grayson were in the middle of their entrance when Truth popped out from behind and confused Theory for The Miz. The A-Lister had to come out and drag Truth to the back, where DIY was standing.

The Miz then explained to him that they already had their match. Truth then confused Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for Shawn Michaels and Triple H, respectively. While Gargano played along, Ciampa didn't look too pleased.

Watch the clip below:

Cody Rhodes wanted to kick R-Truth in the face at the 2024 Royal Rumble

R-Truth is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE. He had a history with Cody Rhodes when the latter was known as Stardust. During this time, Cody lost numerous matches to Truth.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes jokingly said that he wanted to kick Truth in the face during the 2024 Royal Rumble but he didn't because the crowd loves him.

"I might dislike R-Truth more than anybody in this business," Cody said. "Where he comes out to the Royal Rumble, the place was really digging me and I thought that was amazing.... Here he comes, he's making John Cena's comeback. You can see me in the corner, and all I wanted to do was kick him in the face and ruin it. But, I couldn't because, again, hey, if I'm their guy, I want to be their guy. It looks like they like R-Truth too. We talk about that often, he knows he's on borrowed time. I love it right now cause he's the dang best thing. My gosh, whenever you count that man out, he shows back up and does something amazing, but I look forward to it," added Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will get his chance at revenge against the 52-year-old.

