WATCH: Randy Orton dances to top female star's theme song after SmackDown taping

Randy Orton has been captured dancing to Bianca Belair's theme song at the end of tonight's SmackDown double taping. WWE taped next week's episode of the Friday Night Show in advance as the company will be touring Europe at the end of April.

The Viper and Riddle were part of a contract signing alongside The Usos in the final segment of the taped episode. The two Tag Team Champions will face each other in a unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro was taken out in a chaotic segment, during which Roman Reigns' next challenger was revealed. (SPOILER)

Twitter user Christine posted a video of Orton dancing to Belair's entrance music as the latter came out for a dark match against Sonya Deville. The Viper can be seen swinging his shirt as The EST of WWE does with her hair braid. Check out the clip below:

Randy Orton's WWE debut came on SmackDown 20 years ago

Randy Orton celebrates 20 years as a WWE Superstar this week. His first match was on the April 25th episode of SmackDown in 2002, where he surprisingly defeated Hardcore Holly. The Legend Killer has then gone on to achieve legendary status himself.

He has won pretty much every championship available in WWE, including 14 world titles. Orton has enjoyed several memorable rivalries over the years with the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, and John Cena, among others.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton appreciate the words John 🏼 twitter.com/johncena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 appreciate the words John 🍻 appreciate the words John 👊🏼 twitter.com/johncena/statu… https://t.co/b3tTuNlTi3

The Viper is currently having the time of his life with him and Riddle reigning as the RAW Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro is the latest of many highlights from Randy Orton's 20-year run in WWE, as he continues to amaze fans with his consistency in the ring and as a character.

