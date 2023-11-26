[WATCH] Randy Orton and Jey Uso break kayfabe after WWE Survivor Series WarGames goes off-air

Randy Orton made a great return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames and immediately teased a future rivalry against Jey Uso. The two were seen breaking kayfabe after the show went off air.

The Viper returned to WWE after one and a half years to join Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins for WarGames. He was the last man to enter the cage and helped his team emerge victorious.

During the contest, Randy teased hitting Jey with an RKO before reminding him that he was on his radar. It must be noted that Jey Uso was part of The Bloodline when the heels beat him down and shelved him for a significant period of time.

Following the conclusion of the WarGames match, CM Punk made his return to WWE. The roof of the arena came off when The Best in the World made his entrance. The show went off the air soon after.

A fan shared a video of what happened after the event went off the air. Seth Rollins was visibly not happy with Punk’s return to the company.

In the same video, fans can see Jey Uso and Randy Orton having a short conversation in the background. The two are then seen sharing a high-five and a side hug. This broke kayfabe, as the two are expected to have a bitter rivalry on-screen.

You can watch the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether The Viper will forgive Jey for his actions. However, history has taught fans and superstars never to trust Randy Orton.

Randy Orton and Jey Uso were part of the winning side at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

At one moment during the Survivor Series WarGames match, it looked like Randy Orton wouldn’t show up to work with his team. Rhea Ripley came out with the Money in the Bank contract and tried to cash it in on Damian Priest’s behalf so The Archer of Infamy could win the World Heavyweight Championship inside the cage.

Instead, The Viper’s music hit, and he finally returned to WWE. His return was seen as one of the biggest moments of the night. Orton made his differences with Jey Uso abundantly clear during the contest.

However, the two worked with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes to win the contest. It was arguably the best match of the night.

