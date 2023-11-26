Watch: Seth Rollins attempts to confront CM Punk following his WWE return 

CM Punk made his longer overdue return to WWE after Seth Rollins was able to help his team win the main event of Survivor Series WarGames, which didn't go down well.

Following the match, CM Punk made his return to WWE, and it seems quite clear that Seth Rollins wasn't prepared for him to take the spotlight and enter the arena. The Visionary has made some interesting comments about Punk in the past, going as far as to call him a "cancer" and make it clear that he shouldn't return to the Stamford-based promotion.

When Punk was on the entrance ramp, fans shared videos of Rollins attempting to make his way up the ramp past WWE officials in order to confront him.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves have to take Seth Rollins to the side and speak to him since it's clear that he was angry about his return and has a lot to say to Punk. In the past, the two men have wrestled each other, but it appears that there are some personal issues between them at the moment.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins could be the plan for WWE

Seth Rollins was able to avoid a Money in the Bank cash in at Survivor Series, but his next challenger hasn't become clear at the moment. Given the obvious issue between Rollins and Punk, a natural step would be for Punk to attempt to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and the two men to finally settle their issues.

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and this could be WWE's marquee match heading into the show if they are able to build it over the next two months.

