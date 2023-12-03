[Watch] Randy Orton pranks current heel champion in BTS video

Randy Orton chose to be a part of SmackDown earlier this week. This puts him on the same brand as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the United States Champion. In a video on social media, The Viper was seen pranking fellow SmackDown Superstar and current champion, Logan Paul.

Randy Orton made his long-awaited return at WWE Survivor Series last weekend. The Apex Predator teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to beat the team of Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. On WWE RAW earlier this week, he beat Dominik Mysterio and on SmackDown, Orton let the WWE Universe know that he will be seen on SmackDown.

Orton is advertised as Logan Paul's guest for Impaulsive next week. It looks like the team is done shooting the episode, and had fun while doing so. A clip doing the rounds on social media shows The Viper returning Paul's US Title after he had hidden it.

Expand Tweet

Why did Randy Orton choose SmackDown over RAW?

On his first episode at WWE SmackDown after his return to WWE, Randy Orton was given the option of either signing with the blue brand or the red brand.

Adam Pearce offered Orton the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship by challenging the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso on RAW. On the other hand, Nick Aldis promised him that he would get his hands on the faction that took him out of action almost two years ago, The Bloodline.

The Legend Killer decided to sign with SmackDown after hitting Jimmy Uso with the RKO. Before the show came to a close, Orton celebrated with Aldis in the ring, but laid him out with an RKO. After his action last week, WWE management has hinted at what his possible punishment would be.