[WATCH] Randy Orton visibly angry after top WWE star targets his family; sends chilling warning

WWE veteran Randy Orton wasn't thrilled over a top name targeting his family on the road to Backlash 2025. In a new BTS video, The Viper can be seen threatening John Cena ahead of the premium live event.
At Backlash 2025, John Cena defeated Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in an encounter that lasted almost 30 minutes. Orton was confident he would leave with his hand held high, but he was disappointed with himself.
WWE has now shared a BTS vlog from Backlash 2025, featuring none other than Randy Orton. At one point during the vlog, Orton says the following, with fire in his eyes:
"It was interesting listening to what Cena had to say about me today. He didn't think that I was here, so there was nothing to really muffle the things that he had to say. And I mean, he went there. If this wasn't personal, it sure as hell is personal right now. Talking about my family like that, my old man, my grandpa. I wholeheartedly, honestly think, without a shadow of a doubt, tomorrow in St. Louis, Cena is fu*ked." [0:41-1:12]
Randy Orton was not happy over his loss to John Cena
In the same BTS vlog from Backlash 2025, Randy Orton opened up about losing the Undisputed WWE title match to his arch-rival.
Orton said the following:
"I really thought I was gonna go home with the Undisputed Championship. Oh God, sorry, I can't express how much that feeling absolutely sucks. But, that being said, well, I had my wife and my kids in the front row, I had my father and my mother up in a suite. Some friends and family [were] scattered throughout the Enterprise Center."
Cena is mere months away from retiring for good. It remains to be seen if he manages to do what he's promised and keeps the top prize on his shoulder until the end of his career.
