Randy Orton FINALLY opens up about losing to John Cena at Backlash for the WWE Championship

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was in action against John Cena at Backlash 2025. In a recent backstage video, The Legend Killer finally opened up about suffering a massive defeat at the hands of his longtime rival.

Cena and Orton collided for the Undisputed WWE Championship on May 10 in a match billed as 'One Last Time.' The encounter saw both men inflict significant pain on each other and featured spots that served as nostalgic callbacks to their storied rivalry. Ultimately, R-Truth intervened, saving his "childhood hero" from a punt kick by The Apex Predator, which allowed The Cenation Leader to retain his title.

In a Backlash 2025 Vlog on the company's YouTube channel, The Viper stated he was disheartened by his failure to secure the Undisputed WWE Title and become a 15-time World Champion in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. However, the presence of his wife, children, parents, and friends in the audience, particularly his excited daughter, Brooklyn, provided a silver lining.

"I really thought I was gonna go home with the Undisputed Championship. Oh God, sorry, I can't express how much that feeling absolutely sucks. But, that being said, well, I had my wife and my kids in the front row, I had my father and my mother up in a suite. Some friends and family [were] scattered throughout the Enterprise Center. I saw my eight-year-old little daughter, Brooklyn, just as excited as can be, and scream. [sic] Although I really wish I was going home with that title for the 15th time," he said. [From 03:28 to 04:21]

You can watch the video below:

Randy Orton's wife makes an obscene gesture towards John Cena at WWE Backlash

The Apex Predator's wife, Kim Orton, was in attendance at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Recent footage circulating online captured her reaction to John Cena's victory at the PLE.

Kim Orton was seen flipping off the Last Real Champion after he resorted to cheating to pin Randy Orton.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Viper locks horns with John Cena once again before the latter's final in-ring encounter at the end of this year.

