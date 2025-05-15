Kim Orton's obscene gesture towards John Cena went unnoticed at WWE Backlash

The recently concluded WWE Premium Live Event was, as advertised, a trip down memory lane with John Cena and Randy Orton headlining. While Orton predictably lost, his wife was seen expressing her dislike towards Cena in an unseen clip that has now been released.

The Backlash main event saw two legendary rivals step inside the ring once again, only this time, their roles were reversed. John Cena walked into the match as a heel world champion, while Randy Orton was the babyface, trying to knock some sense into his real-life friend and dethrone him in the process.

The match, unsurprisingly, was the longest of the night and ended with John Cena smacking Orton across the face with his title belt and getting the three-count. Randy's wife, Kim Orton, was in attendance in her husband's hometown of St. Louis for the high-profile match.

Fascinatingly, Kim conducted herself as a wrestler's real-life partner would and stayed in kayfabe to flip the finger towards Cena. Kim Orton joined the crowd to jeer Cena, and you can check out the epic clip here.

What's next for Randy Orton after WWE Backlash?

He didn't just lose to John Cena, but Randy Orton also attacked a bunch of other people in a fit of rage at Backlash.

Among his victims was Nick Aldis, who also got laid out with the dreaded RKO. Randy Orton popped the audience by delivering his finisher to multiple personalities, and it was seemingly WWE's way of planting the seeds of his next big angle on television.

As revealed exclusively by Sportskeeda during the latest edition of WrestleVotes Q&A, Bill Apter noted that Randy Orton could be in line for a SummerSlam match against Nick Aldis.

WWE already has enough material to build a compelling story around The Viper and SmackDown's general manager, and a high-profile clash at SummerSlam is the speculated scenario.

The 38-year-old Aldis is yet to wrestle in the company, despite being an on-screen authority figure. A match against Randy Orton could be the perfect way to introduce his in-ring prowess to the WWE Universe.

