[WATCH] Rare footage emerges of Solo Sikoa as a child, trolling Rikishi & The Usos 

Solo Sikoa is the new United States Champion, and he managed to do so after moving on from his stern-faced, silent bodyguard role. Recently, rare footage emerged of Solo as a child, trolling his brothers and the rest of his family.

Ad

In an incredible clip, a young Solo Sikoa (age unspecified) was seen in a family shoot with his fellow Anoa'i blood relatives. This included The Usos, who appeared to be teenagers at the time, Rikishi, as well as Roman Reigns' late brother Rosey, and the late great Sika Anoa'i.

Solo is spotted here being a young troll, showing that he's always had that comedic side in him:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Solo Sikoa has a revitalized, renewed, and refreshed version of The Bloodline.

Solo is the new United States Champion, but for the first time since late 2024, he now has a renewed version of The Bloodline with two new members and one returning star.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The Infamous" Tonga Loa returned for the first time since suffering an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. Although he didn't make the full difference, it was the debuting Hikuleo who had the largest impact, directly resulting in Solo Sikoa handing Jacob Fatu his first pinfall loss in WWE.

With a line-up of JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo, Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline is now a four-man army once again. Tama Tonga isn't expected to be back until much later this year, but one can only imagine that he will fall right back into his old role when he returns.

Ad

This marked Solo's first main roster title, just as he had begun to gain steam as an individual character with more personality. What we mean by this is the fact that he started to move away from his ultra serious persona and leaned into a more "comedic" character.

While comedy and seriousness don't necessarily gel together in wrestling, Solo has one family member (The Rock) who made it work to perfection. Not to imply that Solo is going to be the next Rock, but WWE fans online seem to be happier that he is able to express himself more freely. Things are going to get even more heated as he looks to take over SmackDown with the renewed version of The Bloodline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!