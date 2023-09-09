Watch: Returning WWE star breaks into dance at Superstar Spectacle 

A WWE Superstar competed for the first time in over a year at Superstar Spectacle and also broke into a dance for the fans as well.

Superstar Spectacle took place today in Hyderabad, India. Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against a superstar who hadn't competed in a match since June of last year.

Shanky made his triumphant return to the ring at Superstar Spectacle and battled The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther picked up the victory, and his historic Intercontinental Championship reign continues.

A wrestling fan shared a video of the superstar and WWE personality Sarah Schreiber dancing in the ring during Superstar Spectacle. Schreiber took to social media to react to the video and said that she loved the moment at the special event today in India:

"Hahaha I loved it just as much!!!," she posted.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal scolds Shanky for dancing

Shanky teamed up with Jinder Mahal last Summer, and it did not go well for either superstar.

Jinder Mahal wanted the 32-year-old to take things seriously, but the big man was more focused on busting a move than winning matches. Shanky was spotted teaching interviewer Megan Morant some dance moves during an episode of Talking Smack last June, and Mahal interrupted.

Mahal pointed out he had the opportunity to learn from him, and he's dancing around instead. He demanded that the big man take things seriously, however, the message never got through to him, as he is still dancing to this day:

"Is this a victory celebration? Did you win something today Shanky? Did you have a match? No, the Maharaja did, and the Maharaja won. Shanky you have a once in a lifetime opportunity to sit under the learning tree of the greatest WWE Champion there has ever been. Now I tell you to take things seriously. You're out there dancing? I could have easily lost that match because of you. You understand Shanky? Take it seriously." (from 0:25 to 0:57)

Shanky has not competed in a match on the blue brand since he and Jinder Mahal lost to The Viking Raiders on July 22, 2022. It will interesting to see if the 32-year-old returns to WWE television sometime down the line.

