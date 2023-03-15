[WATCH] Rey Mysterio beats James Corden with Bad Bunny as special referee

Rey Mysterio made an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke during a wrestling segment with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a huge WWE fan. In 2021, the 29-year-old received rave reviews for his performance in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. Almost two years on, he said he considers WrestleMania 37 to be the best day of his life.

Toward the end of the video, Bad Bunny showed Corden some moves in a wrestling ring. The television host was then introduced to soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who taught him how to look aggressive.

Corden briefly left the ring before making a traditional wrestling entrance. Accompanied by Cher song "Believe," he removed his cape and mask before standing across the ring from Rey Mysterio.

The light-hearted match began with Mysterio agreeing to shake Corden's hand. Seconds later, the WWE legend kicked the Englishman in the gut and performed a sunset flip. Bad Bunny, serving as a referee, then counted the pinfall.

This is not the first time that fans have seen Bad Bunny and Mysterio interact. In 2022, the two joined forces in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Following the show, Mysterio gave Bunny his mask as a gift.

Bad Bunny's next WWE appearance after Rey Mysterio link-up

WWE recently announced that the Backlash premium live event will take place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the host of the show.

The popular rapper last competed in a WWE match at the aforementioned 2022 Royal Rumble. He was eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

The celebrity's only previous WWE match took place at WrestleMania 37, where he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE @WWE



@WWEgames Get a first look at #WWE2K23 gameplay, featuring the debut of #WarGames and @sanbenito . Pre-order now and get the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack when the game releases on March 17! Get a first look at #WWE2K23 gameplay, featuring the debut of #WarGames and @sanbenito. Pre-order now and get the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack when the game releases on March 17!@WWEgames https://t.co/4CBYui8QLF

Bad Bunny is a playable character in WWE 2K23 for those who pre-ordered the new video game.

Would you like Bad Bunny to wrestle in WWE again? If so, which superstar should he face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes