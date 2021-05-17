WATCH: Rey Mysterio's wife gets emotional over historic tag team championship win

Another highlight was added to Rey Mysterio's legendary WWE career at WrestleMania Backlash. On Sunday's pay-per-view, Rey and Dominik Mysterio fought in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode).

Unfortunately for Ziggler and Roode, Rey and Dominik defeated them, despite all odds being stacked against the latter team. As a result, the Mysterio clan's competitors became the first-ever father-and-son duo to win the tag team titles in WWE's illustrious history.

Rey Mysterio's wife, Angie, and his daughter, Aalyah, appeared on the WrestleMania Backlash Watch Along during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. After the big moment finally happened, Aalyah initially remained speechless, while Angie openly expressed her emotions on the monumental occasion:

"Like a wife, like a mother, I'm so proud of my family," Angie said. "I'm so happy for them. This is the best moment of my life just to see my husband and my son winning the titles. This is...the best."

WWE posted a short clip of the Mysterio family's reactions on Twitter. You can check it out below:

Aalyah also posted an Instagram story regarding Rey and Dominik Mysterio's win, stating she couldn't be more proud of them.

Rey Mysterio's heartfelt message to his wife and daughter

The new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Rey and Dominik Mysterio interrupted the WrestleMania Backlash Watch Along segment as a surprise. The legendary Rey Mysterio shared a moment with his family and expressed his love for them in a heartwarming moment:

"Oh my god, baby, Angie, I love you," Rey Mysterio said. "Aalyah, my princess, I love you too. Thank you so much. Always, you guys are our number one supporters and we're on top of the world right now. We wish you were [here] with us."

Watching Dom and rey win the WWE Smackdown tag titles #WWEWatchAlong congratz!!!! pic.twitter.com/UQ19jXarkb — Daniel (@MegaSonicPVP) May 17, 2021

Rey Mysterio has certainly accomplished a lot of things throughout his WWE career. Winning the tag team titles alongside Dominik at this stage will likely go down as one of his career-best moments.

What specific feuds would you like to see happen for the first-ever father-and-son tag team champions in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's entire recap and review of WrestleMania Backlash in the video posted above.