[Watch] Rhea Ripley breaks character in latest interaction with her childhood crush (current WWE star)

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently broke character in an interaction with The Miz.

The Eradicator is currently in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, she is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life. Years earlier, the Judgment Day member had a crush on another wrestler. In previous interviews, Ripley confessed to being attracted to The Miz growing up.

The Awesome One and Mami were guests on the latest episode of Shootin' the Breeze, hosted by former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze on UpUpDownDown. Although they were not on the show simultaneously, the two briefly interacted as Miz left and Ripley entered.

The former Intercontinental Champion joked about Ripley's entrance music. The Eradicator then broke character as she could not hold her laughter.

Watch the video from 28:28 to 29:08:

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Last night, The Miz challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Although The Awesome One seemed close to ending The Ring General's historic title reign, he failed to dethrone the leader of Imperium.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at the Premium Live Event in Chicago. Despite the latter's efforts, the 27-year-old champion came out on top. The Judgment Day member has now been holding the title for over 238 days.

Later that night, Ripley tried to help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins during the Men's WarGames match. However, the plan failed after Randy Orton's return.

