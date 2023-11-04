[Watch] When WWE's Rhea Ripley surprisingly shared passionate kiss with co-worker on-camera

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley kicked off her wrestling career nearly a decade ago. The current Women's World Champion competed for a few years in the Australian promotion Riot City Wrestling, where she shared the ring with several male stars.

In 2016, Ripley, who wrestled under her real name, Demi Bennett, squared off against Zak Sabbath at RCW Dark Days. After defeating her opponent, RCW co-worker Jett Armstrong joined her in the ring to celebrate her victory. He surprisingly kissed the current Judgment Day member.

After the kiss, Ripley and Armstrong both looked confused. The latter seemingly apologized to The Eradicator and quickly left the ring. However, the 27-year-old shockingly followed him to the stage and surprised him with another passionate kiss to which the fans popped.

The current WWE Women's World Champion then held Armstrong's hand as they both headed backstage together.

Watch the segment from 18:24 to 19:30:

Which wrestler did WWE's Rhea Ripley date in her teenage years? Check out the details here.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley dated Jett Armstrong in real life

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is currently in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy). Earlier this year, the the couple announced their engagement.

Before dating Matthews, Ripley had a few relationships with other wrestlers. During her time in RCW, the 27-year-old got romantically involved with two of her co-workers, Dane Davies and Jett Armstrong.

Ripley's relationship with Armstrong, who was 10 years older than her, seemingly started around late 2016 and early 2017 and ended in early 2018. The Judgment Day member later dated another wrestler, Demetri Jackson, before starting her romance with Matthews.

The AEW star recently took to Instagram to wish Ripley a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my Rock! You are an absolute superstar, a work horse & one hell of a partner in crime! Love you! If ya smellllllll… what I'm cooking for breakfast in bed! 😉," Matthews wrote.

Rhea Ripley had a four-word reaction to her fiancé promising her "breakfast in bed" on her birthday. Check it out here.

