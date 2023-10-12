WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley responded to Buddy Matthews' message on her birthday.

The Eradicator and Matthews have been a couple for over a year. Last August, they announced their engagement. Recently, celebrating Ripley's 27th birthday, the AEW star sent his fiancée a loving message via Instagram. The 35-year-old posted a photo of Ripley cosplaying The Rock, dubbing her "my Rock."

The former AEW World Trios Champion also promised The Judgment Day member breakfast in bed.

"Happy Birthday to my Rock! You are an absolute superstar, a work horse & one hell of a partner in crime! Love you! If ya smellllllll… what I'm cooking for breakfast in bed! 😉" Matthews wrote.

The 27-year-old Women's World Champion responded to her fiancé's heartfelt message.

"Thank you 🤣❤️ love you!!" The Eradicator commented on Matthews' post.

Buddy Matthews' post and Rhea Ripley's comment

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley says she "hates" current superstar after brutally mocking on NXT. Check out the details here.

Dominik Mysterio also sent a message to his WWE on-screen girlfriend

While Rhea Ripley is engaged to Buddy Matthews in real life, the Women's World Champion is in an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day partner Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

The NXT North American Champion took to Twitter to send his Mami a special message on her 27th birthday. He dubbed her the "world's best Mami."

"My partner in crime and world's best MAMI!! Happy Birthday young legend ⚖️," he wrote.

Last night on NXT, Mysterio lost to Ilja Dragunov in an NXT Championship match. Although The Judgment Day, including Ripley, attempted to help the 26-year-old, they failed as special guest referee LA Knight physically stopped them.

Expand Tweet

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio reacts to Rhea Ripley's risqué request following NXT. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE