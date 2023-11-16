"We got a little bit during the Royal Rumble" - WWE legend eyes dream match against Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) is interested in facing the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Brie and her twin sister, Nikki, joined the Stamford-based company in 2007. They spent nearly 16 years in WWE before leaving earlier this year after their contracts expired. During her WWE run, Brie shared the ring with several top superstars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee. She even had a match against Stephanie McMahon.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Brie addressed who she would want to face in a dream match. She mentioned The Eradicator.

"I feel like there's so many women that we haven't been able to get in the ring with like Rhea Ripley. I mean we got a little bit during the Royal Rumble but it'd be incredible to get in," she said. [5:21 - 5:32]

When did Brie Bella last compete in WWE?

The former Divas Champion initially stepped away from in-ring action in 2018. However, she made a one-off return to the squared circle last year to compete in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. She entered the match at number 19 and eliminated three superstars, including her twin sister, before getting thrown out by Ronda Rousey.

In their interview with ESPN, Brie and Nikki disclosed that they believed they would return to the ring for another run. However, it might not be in WWE.

"I mean we definitely miss the ring and we miss wrestling. And so, we never say never. I feel like no wrestler can ever say that. And her and I are always like we definitely feel like we have one last run in us wherever that leads us. There's so many great brands out there now. There's so many countries where you can go put on a good show. So, we definitely have it in us. And yeah, so, never say never. You will definitely see the Garcia twins probably back in action at some point," Brie said. "That's right," Nikki confirmed. [2:58 - 3:25]

