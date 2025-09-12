  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Watch: Rhea Ripley bumps into her "ex" during date night with husband Buddy Matthews 

Watch: Rhea Ripley bumps into her "ex" during date night with husband Buddy Matthews 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 12, 2025 05:04 GMT
(Image credits - Cathy Kelley
(Image credits - Cathy Kelley's Insta account)

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spent some quality time away from the squared circle with her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews. During the outing, Ripley also happened to bump into RAW broadcaster Cathy Kelley.

Ad

While Ripley has an intimidating on-screen persona in WWE, she's a sweetheart in real life, who gets along with everyone backstage. The former Women's World Champion particularly shares a close friendship with Kelley, and the two often share glimpses of their bond with fans on social media. Cathy Kelley has even fondly referred to herself as Rhea Ripley's "ex" on several occasions in the past.

A few hours back, Kelley shared an adorable video on her Instagram account, where she could be seen hopping into the frame while Ripley and Matthews walk hand-in-hand, while the AEW star looked bewildered. Check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"did someone say date night??! 🥰@horrornightsorl," wrote Kelley.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Vince Russo was critical of Rhea Ripley breaking character recently in WWE

A few days back, a video of Rhea Ripley and LA Knight sharing a light-hearted moment in the middle of the ring on a recent RAW went viral on social media. It also caught the attention of Vince Russo, who had some choice words regarding it.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Russo lambasted The Eradiactor, saying that breaking character in such a way would have gotten her fired on the spot from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime.

Ad
"Can you imagine if Rhea Ripley wore this character on TV and then when the show went off the air, she went out there and did that [breaking kayfabe with LA Knight] with Vince [McMahon] sitting at gorilla? First of all, she wouldn't have even thought about it. Second of all, she would've been fired on the spot because now you expect us to buy into this person, and now you're going out in front of 30,000 people and however many million are going to watch on YouTube, and you're the girl next door and clowning? I don't understand that, coach," Russo said.

The incident went down in front of a frenzied crowd in Paris earlier this month, who clearly didn't mind their beloved Mami having a gala time.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications