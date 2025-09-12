Watch: Rhea Ripley bumps into her "ex" during date night with husband Buddy Matthews 

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spent some quality time away from the squared circle with her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews. During the outing, Ripley also happened to bump into RAW broadcaster Cathy Kelley.While Ripley has an intimidating on-screen persona in WWE, she's a sweetheart in real life, who gets along with everyone backstage. The former Women's World Champion particularly shares a close friendship with Kelley, and the two often share glimpses of their bond with fans on social media. Cathy Kelley has even fondly referred to herself as Rhea Ripley's &quot;ex&quot; on several occasions in the past.A few hours back, Kelley shared an adorable video on her Instagram account, where she could be seen hopping into the frame while Ripley and Matthews walk hand-in-hand, while the AEW star looked bewildered. Check out the clip below:&quot;did someone say date night??! 🥰@horrornightsorl,&quot; wrote Kelley. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo was critical of Rhea Ripley breaking character recently in WWEA few days back, a video of Rhea Ripley and LA Knight sharing a light-hearted moment in the middle of the ring on a recent RAW went viral on social media. It also caught the attention of Vince Russo, who had some choice words regarding it.Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Russo lambasted The Eradiactor, saying that breaking character in such a way would have gotten her fired on the spot from WWE under Vince McMahon's regime.&quot;Can you imagine if Rhea Ripley wore this character on TV and then when the show went off the air, she went out there and did that [breaking kayfabe with LA Knight] with Vince [McMahon] sitting at gorilla? First of all, she wouldn't have even thought about it. Second of all, she would've been fired on the spot because now you expect us to buy into this person, and now you're going out in front of 30,000 people and however many million are going to watch on YouTube, and you're the girl next door and clowning? I don't understand that, coach,&quot; Russo said.The incident went down in front of a frenzied crowd in Paris earlier this month, who clearly didn't mind their beloved Mami having a gala time.